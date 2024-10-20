Gold price up by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs281,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs280,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs772 to Rs241,598 from Rs240,826 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs221,465 from Rs220,758, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs3,150 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,700.62. The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,721 from $2,612, the Association reported.