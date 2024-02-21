CTD conduct search, combining operation in Aabpara

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police has conducted a search and combing operation at Aabpara police station jurisdiction to flush out the suspects and other criminal elements from the area, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, fol­lowing the special directives of Is­lamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and se­curity of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was con­ducted in different areas of Aab­para police station by CTD and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 39 suspicious persons, 14 houses, 17 motorcycles and 09 vehicles were thoroughly checked. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the fed­eral capital.. All zonal officers were directed to continue these opera­tions in their respective areas. Citi­zens are also requested to cooper­ate with police during the checking. Also,police have apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Po­lice Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested three accused namely Riaz Masih, Fai­zan and Zain Ali and recovered 44 liquor bottles and one iron punch from their possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Adil Manzoor and recovered 432 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Adil Masih and Muhammad Junaid and recovered 360 gram her­oin from their possession. The Tar­nol police team arrested an accused namely Izhar Ahmed and recovered 1,210 gram heroin from his posses­sion. The Sangjani police team ar­rested two accused namely Muham­mad Shahzad and Nazeer Khan and recovered 747 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Akhtar Ali and recovered 520 gram hashish from his posses­sion. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Asif Mehmood and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Sham­raiz liyaqat and Taj Wali Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 110 gram hashish from their pos­session. The Phulgran police team also arrested an accused namely Zahoor Ahmed involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrest­ed two accused namely Aamir and Muhammad Yousuf and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their pos­session. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Jahan Ali and recovered one 30 bore pis­tol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citi­zens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. He said that Shahzad Town police station team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher and thief gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered cash, mobile phones, valuables and weapons used in crime from their possession. He said that, following the special direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Po­lice officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.