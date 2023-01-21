Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists belonging to proscribed organizations in several Intelligence Based-Operations (IBO) across Punjab.

CTD officials said the terrorists belonged to banned outfits of TTP and SS and they were arrested from Lahore, Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura. The terrorist arrested from Lahore has been identified as Mahmood Musa, who is said to be a prominent member of banned TTP, while other arrested terrorists were identified as Abdul Hanan, Rahmet Ali, Muawiya and Muhammad Arabi.

Officials added that the arrested terrorists were moved to an undisclosed locality after registering four cases against them.