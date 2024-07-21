Sunday, July 21, 2024
Dr Bettani appointed DG PHSA

July 21, 2024
Peshawar   -   Senior Dr Abdul Waheed Bettani, ex-Director Health, has been posted as Director General of the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), according to a notification issued here on Saturday.

Dr Bettani belongs to the health management cadre and has held various administrative positions such as DHO Shangla, Director of Health Monitoring and Evaluation for the Governor’s Monitoring Team FATA Secretariat, MS and DDHO Peshawar, and MS Central Jail Peshawar. He is considered a well-qualified, competent health manager with a good reputation among the health management team of KP doctors.

APP

