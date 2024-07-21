Sunday, July 21, 2024
Tehreek Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan calls nationwide protest on Friday

Web Desk
9:48 PM | July 21, 2024
The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) has called for nationwide protests on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has made the announcement of protest saying, this protest would be against the deteriorating law and order situation across the country.

The motive behind the protest was the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi and called for the participation of every class in the protest, Asad Qaiser stated.

He talked about socio-economic conditions prevailing across the country, stating that inflation has destroyed the public and called on the people to come on the streets for their rights.

He associated the protest with public that would make the protest successful on coming Friday. "I invite all political parties including the JDA to the protest.

Former National Assembly speaker insisted that a crackdown was being done on all political parties. He also alleged that great bribery and offers were being made to change the loyalty of MNAs under influence.

It is pertinent to note that Jamaat-e-Islami has also called for sit-in and protest in Islamabad on the same day July 26 against inflation, and overbilling of electricity.

The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin, sometimes called Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan or Grand Opposition Alliance, Movement for the Protection of the Constitution) is a multi party political alliance of several opposition parties in Pakistan led by PTI

