Nov 24 PTI rally: FC, Rangers, police to guard federal capital

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad administration has started flexing its muscles before November 24 protest rally of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) in the federal capital. A flag march was held by senior officials of Islamabad Police, Islamabad traffic police and Dolphin Force from D-Chowk to China Chowk on Jinnah Avenue regarding law and order in the city. According to a statement issued by spokesperson of police, “The purpose of the walk is to express commitment to establish peace, order, and unity in the city”. Section 144 was imposed by Additional District Magistrate on Monday. Containers have been placed on entry and exit points of the city including Red-Zone and D-Chowk. According to sources, Red Zone will be completely sealed on November 24th. Commissioner of Islamabad had also asked Ministry of Interior to provide 2 DIGs; one from SPU Punjab Police and 1000 personnel equipped with complete anti-riot kits and other from Elite Force Punjab Police with 1000 personnel with anti-riot kits as well.

As many as 10 DPOs from Punjab Police have been demanded with 500 personnel with anti-riot kits. Moreover, 2000 personnel from Punjab Constabulary and 2000 from Sindh Constabulary have also been called by November 22nd and onwards by commissioner of Islamabad.

Frontier Constabulary and Rangers have also been given special powers under Section 4 and 5 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. According to sources, 66 platoons of FC will be deputed throughout the capital before November 24th . As many as 30 platoons of FC were already in the capital, 36 more platoons will join them. “Each platoon has strength of 43 personnel but they’re never on full strength thought”, said a source privy to the deployment.

According to the sources, Islamabad Police have purchased 40,000 tear gas shells, 50,000 rubber bullets, and 2000 pallet guns as well before the rally. The City will be closed on entry-exit points on November 24.