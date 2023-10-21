Hamza Shahbaz Sharif declares Lahore as heart of Pakistan, welcomes Nawaz

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif made a resounding declaration, asserting that Lahore is not just a part of Punjab but the very heart of Pakistan. The statement came as Lahore prepared to welcome the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a stirring address, Hamza Shahbaz underscored the hope and unity that Nawaz Sharif represents for the 240 million people of Pakistan, marking the beginning of a journey towards development and prosperity.

Amid a palpable air of anticipation, Hamza Shahbaz further conveyed the eagerness of all party workers and citizens who are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved leader. Their unity and unwavering support were evident as they rallied to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

In a different vein, supporters from all corners of the country are converging in Lahore to participate in the Muslim League-N's gathering, demonstrating their resolute determination to see their leader once more. The atmosphere is charged with hope and optimism as the nation witnesses this significant moment in Pakistan's political landscape.