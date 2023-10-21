Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif declares Lahore as heart of Pakistan, welcomes Nawaz

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif declares Lahore as heart of Pakistan, welcomes Nawaz
Web Desk
7:22 PM | October 21, 2023
Top Stories, National

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif made a resounding declaration, asserting that Lahore is not just a part of Punjab but the very heart of Pakistan. The statement came as Lahore prepared to welcome the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a stirring address, Hamza Shahbaz underscored the hope and unity that Nawaz Sharif represents for the 240 million people of Pakistan, marking the beginning of a journey towards development and prosperity.

Amid a palpable air of anticipation, Hamza Shahbaz further conveyed the eagerness of all party workers and citizens who are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved leader. Their unity and unwavering support were evident as they rallied to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

In a different vein, supporters from all corners of the country are converging in Lahore to participate in the Muslim League-N's gathering, demonstrating their resolute determination to see their leader once more. The atmosphere is charged with hope and optimism as the nation witnesses this significant moment in Pakistan's political landscape.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1697862133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023