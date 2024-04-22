Italy's Udinese appoints Fabio Cannavaro as manager, replacing Gabriele Cioffi

Italian football club Udinese on Monday appointed Fabio Cannavaro as manager, replacing Gabriele Cioffi for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

"There is no need to recall the exploits on the field of one of the greatest players in the history of Italian football, Cannavaro is a young and prepared coach of international stature who has already had the opportunity to test his abilities abroad," the club said in a statement.

Udinese said the club saw his experience on the field, technique and leadership suitable to lead the team.

The appointment came after Gabriele Cioffi's sacking after the team's narrow loss to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Having 136 caps for Italy, Cannavaro captained Italy to win the 2006 FIFA World Cup title against France.

The 50-year-old manager has served Dubai’s Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, China's Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande, and Italy's Benevento. He also managed the Chinese national team.

Udinese are currently ranked 17, above the relegation zone with 28 points.