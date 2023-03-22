Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four Pakistan Army personnel including a brigadier embraced martyrdom in two separate ter­ror-related incidents on Tues­day, according to the media wing of the military. The security forc­es also killed three terrorists as they responded to the call of duty.

The ISPR in a statement said that on 21 March 2023, during an encounter with the ‘hardcore terrorists’ in general area Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from the In­ter-Services Intelligence (ISI), em­braced martyrdom while leading the encounter from the front while seven other members got injured including the two critical­ly wounded. It said Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland. In a separate inci­dent, according to the ISPR, on night 20/21 March 2023, terrorists opened fire at a police check post in general area Khutti, DI Khan district.

“On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all pos­sible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were inter­cepted in general area Saggu, Dera Ismail Khan district. After intense exchange of fire, three ter­rorists were sent to hell,” said the ISPR further.

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Mu­hammad Azhar Iqbal (42), resident of Lodhran, Naik Muhammad Asad (34), resident of Khanewal and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (22), resident of South Waziristan, having fought gallantly, embraced mar­tyrdom. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

PM PAYS TRIBUTE TO ARMY OFFICIALS MAR­TYRED IN ANGOOR ADDA, DI KHAN

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army officials including Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who were martyred while fighting against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan and Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.

The prime minister, in a statement, also paid tribute to Havaldar Muhamamd Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Isa who embraced martyrdom.

“I salute the soldiers who embraced martyr­dom while fighting against terrorists with valor. The whole nation stands by their brave armed forces,” he remarked.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.