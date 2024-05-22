Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Court grants FIA 3-day custody of ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer

Court grants FIA 3-day custody of ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer
Agencies
May 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A local court on Tuesday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three-day physical remand of former prime minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a case regarding travelling abroad on the diplomatic passport. The FIA produced the accused before the court of civil judge Abbas Shah. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was arrested on the charge of visiting Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic passport despite step down from the post of prime minister AJK.

During hearing, the FIA prosecutor adopted the stance that after step down the accused was not entitled to travel abroad on diplomatic passport.

He prayed the court to grant physical remand of the accused to recover the diplomatic passport from his custody. The passport of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was canceled but he has not returned it yet, he said.  The court approved the remand of the accused and instructed the FIA to produce the accused again on next hearing.

Agencies

