LAHORE - Free Fire has announced Pakistani cricket icons Shaheen Afridi and Shoaib Malik are set to join the stage with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan as the official brand ambassadors for Free Fire in Pakistan. Free Fire is the world’s leading mobile battle royale game with over 1 billion downloads and has been at the forefront of the esports revolution in Pakistan. This is Pakistan’s first-ever collaboration with cricket players, who will introduce their own style through cricket bundles inside the world’s most popular battle royale game. Users will have a chance to claim and play with bundles of their cricketing heroes in their favourite game. Each cricketer worked on their bundle designs and came up with vibrant & unique designs which are bound to attract. This is great news for cricket fans as they will be able to see their favorite cricketers collaborating with the leading mobile game as they introduce their cricket bundles for the first-time ever. Shaheen Shah Afridi commented on the occasion, “I’m glad to join my team mate and captain as Free Fire’s brand ambassador. This is an incredibly popular game that has helped establish professional esports in Pakistan. I am thrilled to have my bundle feature in their game and will hold on to this memory.” Free Fire is dedicated to providing players with a variety of fresh and interesting content and unique experiences to keep them engaged.