Chinese Counsel General awards ‘Friendship Award 2023’ to The Nation

LAHORE - Mr Zhao Shiren Chinese Coun­sel General in Lahore awarded “Friendship Award 2023” to daily The Nation in recogni­tion of its excellent reporting on promotion of Pakistan-Chi­na friendship, CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative. Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Chief Operating Officer of Na­wa-i-Waqt Media Group, rep­resenting MD of Nawa-i-Waqt Group, Rameeza Majid Nizami, received this award from Mr. Zhao Shiren. The award ceremony was held at a local ho­tel in Lahore, where friendship awards 2023 were distributed among various institutions and personalities. Provin­cial Minister S.M. Tanveer, Home Sec­retary Punjab Shakeel Ahmad, DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, President LCCI Kashif Anwar, President Lahore Press Club Azam Ch and other distinguished personalities, media persons and fami­lies were present at the occasion.

“President Xi Jinping’s special repre­sentative and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng’s July visit to Islamabad, cou­pled with Prime Minister Anwar Ka­kar’s successful visit to China in Octo­ber, have produced fruitful outcomes. The state of China-Pakistan relations is strong, shimmering in sunlight and will grow ever stronger with each passing day,” the Consul General said.

“I’m happy to share with you that the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore, in partnership with the key stakeholders in the province, has also achieved some accomplishments. We have made cor­responding efforts to enhance mutual confidence, business cooperation, cul­tural, educational and people-to-peo­ple exchanges between the concerned Chinese regions and provinces and the Punjab. Our joint celebration of the 72rd anniversary of the diplomatic rela­tions between China and Pakistan was quite a success. We held a gala event commemorating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, with both Honorable Governor and the Chief Minister in attendance..…This year, we organized and facilitated three delegations from Punjab to vis­it Ningxia Autonomous Region, Jiangsu province and Beijing and Shenzhen re­spectively, yielding productive results. We helped receive two Chinese dele­gations to Lahore in pursuit of cooper­ation on agriculture and law enforce­ment capacity-building…..For the first time, we helped secure visa facilitation authorizations to 13 chambers of com­merce and industry in Punjab, includ­ing the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. It has been in effect since Decem­ber 18th. We continued the CCG Schol­arship programs in Okara and Sheikh­upura districts, and established more in local Universities. This initiative re­mains open to the qualified colleges and universities in Punjab. …..We stepped up security awareness campaigns and provided more proactive consular ser­vice to the Chinese community, asking them to strictly follow the SOP to en­sure maximum safety.” CG added. The attendees were briefed more outcomes on the occasion.

Col Nadeem Qadri (Retd) said in his speech that we profoundly thank His Ex­cellency Mr. Zhao Shiren for conferring this prestigious Friendship Award to “The Nation”. Pakistan’s one of the old­est Media Group Nawa-i-Waqt has been conducting programmes “Nawa-i-Chin” in its electric as well as print media. Now for almost last five years myself and my colleague Mr. Khawar Abbas Sandhu are writing regularly on Belt and Road Ini­tiative to CPEC to develop understand­ing of this gigantic programme to our Urdu readers, the language which is un­derstood in all parts of country.