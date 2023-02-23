Share:

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid has called for encouraging women entrepreneurs in the country.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of a skilled art exhibition for women titled 'Her Hunar', in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Secretary Information underscored the need for providing opportunities and an enabling environment to women so they can demonstrate their talent and harness their potential.

Appreciating the organizing of 'Her Hunar' exhibition, Shahera Shahid said media will promote this event for mass awareness and access of the participating entrepreneurs to global markets.

The two-day exhibition will formally begin at Pak-China Friendship centre, Shakarparian, Islamabad on 4th of next month.

Organized by Trade Development Authority in collaboration with public and private partners, the exhibition has initially been planned to promote the women entrepreneurs of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rural areas of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Over one hundred and thirty stalls portraying handicrafts, textile and interior décor items, gems, jewellery and traditional cuisine of these areas will be part of the exhibition which is aimed at providing a platform to women for business networking and export marketing.