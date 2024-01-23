CTD, Navy secure Margalla in joint operation

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police, in collaboration with Pakistan Navy and quick response teams, executed a joint search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Margalla police station. Following the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, similar operations are underway citywide to ensure the safety of Islamabad citizens. The comprehensive operation in the Margalla Police Station areas involved checking 85 houses, 229 suspects, and inspecting 35 motorcycles and 03 vehicles. This initiative aims to enhance security in the Federal capital, with divisional police officers instructed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are urged to cooperate during checking processes.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police, acting on the ICCPO’s orders, apprehended 16 outlaws, including 8 professional beggars, within the past 24 hours. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of drugs and weapons. Notably, Aabpara police arrested three individuals with hashish, alcohol, and a 30-bore pistol. In a separate incident, Tarnol police detained an individual with 2,430 grams of heroin. Various other police teams apprehended individuals involved in drug possession and illegal activities, showcasing the intensified efforts to eliminate crime in the city. Additionally, a special crackdown against professional beggars led to the arrest of eight individuals.

The ICCPO emphasized the priority of citizens’ safety and security, asserting zero tolerance for laxity in this regard. In another operation, Koral police raided a distillery in Ghouri Town, seizing 110 bottles and 300 liters of liquor. Liquor dealer Sajjad Sano Masih was arrested during the operation, with ongoing efforts to apprehend accomplices. The ICCPO reiterated the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime and protect citizens’ lives and property.