Murtaza Solangi refutes reports of possible internet shutdown during elections

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday refuted reports of possible internet shutdown during general elections 2024, terming all such reports as ‘speculations’.

The minister made these remarks while answering a journalists questions during his news conference along with Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Executive Director General External Publicity Wing Ambreen Jan in Islamabad.

The minister further said that international observers and journalists would visit Pakistan to monitor and cover the February 8 general elections.

Sharing details of the applications being processed, the information minister said that 49 visas have so far issued to the foreign journalists whilst 32 are under process.

He said Pakistan’s High Commission in India has also received 24 applications which are being processed.

The information minister said that a total of 174 applications from various foreign media outlets have been received.

He mentioned that several international media outlets including CNN, BBC, DW and those of Japan have already presence in Pakistan and they will be covering the elections on National and Provincial Assemblies’ seats.

Murtaza Solangi said the applications submitted by the foreign observers are also being processed. He said twenty-five applications have been received from Britain, eight from Russia, thirteen from Japan, five from Canada, two from South Africa and five from Commonwealth.

He said that international journalists and observers are being given permission letters for monitoring and coverage of the electoral process in three big cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

He, however said if a foreign journalist wants to visit any other city, his case will be processed on case- by-case basis.