Pakistan to host Grand Title winning entries

ISLAMABAD - For the first time, Pakistan will host the Grand Title winning entries from the prestigious Natural History Museum London’s 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. This globally acclaimed exhibition is making its way to Karachi and Lahore for a limited time, offering nature enthusiasts a chance to witness breathtaking images that narrate the story of a planet under pressure, the British High Commission said yesterday. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is a platform for showcasing the best of global wildlife photography. This year’s exhibition features 18 winning images across categories such as underwater, photojournalism, mammal behaviour, and urban wildlife. These awe-inspiring photographs culminate in the Grand Title winners, capturing the delicate balance of nature and the impact of human activities on the environment. With Pakistan facing severe climate and environmental challenges, the exhibition is being hosted by the British High Commission to spark discussions around environmental protection. The event aims to inspire individuals and communities to act against climate change while celebrating the beauty and diversity of the natural world. In Karachi, the venue is British Council Library on January 25-January 31. In Lahore the venue is British Council Library on February 11-February 21. Pre-registration is mandatory to attend this one-of-a-kind exhibition.