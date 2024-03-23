Jordan coach eyes goal glut to secure top spot in FIFA WC Qualifiers

Jordan football coach Hussein Ammouta vows to boost their goal tally in the upcoming home fixture against Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers to solidify their standing in Group D.

In a recent post-match press conference, Ammouta highlighted the importance of capitalizing on every opportunity against Pakistan. “We aimed to maintain strong offensive pressure during the game, and we plan to intensify this approach in our next encounter. Maximizing our goal count is crucial, as it could be the deciding factor for the top positions in our group,” he said.

Despite walking away with a win, Ammouta acknowledged room for improvement, expressing his team's resolve to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities in the forthcoming match. “While securing three points was essential, we believe we had the potential to score even more. Correcting our mistakes and optimizing our chances against Pakistan is our priority,” he added.

Jordanian winger Mousa Al Tamari, celebrated for scoring twice in the match, shared his relief after compensating for a missed penalty. “Scoring after a missed penalty was a moment of redemption for me,” he said.

Reflecting on the team's performance and the potential impact of having a domestic league, Yousuf Butt, Pakistan’s goalkeeper, remarked on the gradual improvement. “With regular league matches, players would likely be more prepared from the get-go. Despite some early nerves, we managed to create opportunities as the game progressed.”

Pakistan coach Stephen Constantine provided an insight into the challenges faced in building the national team amidst the absence of a domestic league. He lauded his players for their spirited performance against a seasoned Jordanian side. “Considering the constraints, our team displayed remarkable determination and character. Players like Mohammad Saddam and Adeel Younis showed promising signs on their international debut,” he noted.

He concluded with optimism for the rematch, emphasizing the team's resilience and learning curve. “Despite a challenging start, the team's resolve was evident. We are committed to enhancing our performance for the next game against Jordan,” Constantine affirmed.