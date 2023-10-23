Director Hassan Tariq remembered

ISLAMABAD - Renowned film director, film producer and screen writer Hassan Tariq was remembered on Sunday on the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary. Born on October 22, 1934 in Amritsar, he shifted to Pakistan after the partition. He started his career as an assistant director. His first film as director was Neend in 1959 which proved successful and he became a successful director. He made around 40 films in Pakistan film industry including Anjuman, Kaneez, Baharo Phool Barsao, Suriya Bhopali, Tehzeeb, Mera Ghar Meri Jannat, Sangdil and Devar Bhabi. Hassan Tariq who was recipient of three Nigar Awards died on April 24, 1982.