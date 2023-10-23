Hurricane Norma makes landfall in Mexico as Category 1 storm

CABO-Hurricane Norma slammed into Mexico’s northwestern coast Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 storm, bringing dangerous rain and flooding, authorities said.

The storm came ashore about 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of the resort city of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California coast, gradually weakening from a Category 3 as it approached land.

Norma was moving northeast at 9 kph, packing winds of up to 130 kph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported at 2100 GMT. Norma was expected to bring rainfall of up to 45 centimeters (18 inches), producing “flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.