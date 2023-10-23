Iran's ambassador to Pakistan highlights potential for enhanced trade ties and cooperation with Pakistan

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, has said that the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran are not as glorious as the 950 km long border between the two countries and extensive commonalities in terms of history, religion and culture are found. Last year, the trade between the two countries was 2 billion 40 million dollars.



Apart from fuel, the un-official trade between the two countries can be increased. He said this yesterday 22 October , while talking to the media during his visit to Lahore at the invitation of Chairman Institute of International Relations and Media Research Mohammad Mehdi. Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far was also present.



Iran keeps relations with neighboring countries in its priority list and Pakistan is at the top of this priority list. The opening of three markets on border of two countries and marking the space for three more is proof that both countries want to develop strategic relations. Iran can meet the needs of cheap energy for the projects under CPEC, transportation costs are also low due to the common border. Iranian Ambassador said.



The leadership of both countries has decided to use the long border for economic and commercial benefits. When the borders of neighboring countries are transformed into trade borders, they bring lasting peace. The media should play a role in highlighting and promoting the commonality between the two countries. For promoting trade between Pakistan and Iran, both countries can work on various methods including a national currency, barter trade and currency of other countries besides the dollar.



Currently, Pakistan and Russia are working with the Chinese currency Yuan. We can increase the trade 10 times. Animals, meat, pulses and rice can be sent from Pakistan to Iran, while fuel, building materials, food products and knowledge-based products can be sent to Pakistan from Iran. The enemies of Pakistan and Iran are those who do not want peace in both countries. They are trying to eliminate these enemies by military force. We respect the decisions of Pakistan. He added.



In the context of the Israel-Palestine war, the Iranian ambassador said that Iran has openly helped the Palestinians and has also paid the price, for which they are proud. The relations of the Arab countries with Israel are a mistake. Jews are not satisfied only with occupying Palestine, but they want to extend their occupation from the west bank to the Euphrates River. They want to make Pakistan, Iran and India their part along with the Arab countries. The western countries are supporting the genocide of Palestinians by Israel, innocent children and women are being killed. Israel's brutality has reached its peak. The people of the countries which have increased relations with Israel are protesting against Israeli atrocities. America and Israel supported Saddam's war against Iran, the Arabs also supported Saddam, but after the war it became clear that Saddam was also an enemy of the Arab countries.



One day Israel will be wiped out and this was proved by the successful operation of Hamas. Hamas conducted an operation against Israel under an effective plan. If Syria and Lebanon were to attack, Israel would be forced to flee, He said.



We presented a "two-state plan" for a democratic solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but the West is blocking it.



On Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, he said that Iran is determined to promote relations with Saudi Arabia. The relations between the two countries are in the interest of the Islamic world and the region.



America is not as powerful as before, now it will not create obstacles in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



The Palestinians used to fight with stones and slingshots, now they are fighting with rockets with Iranian support. Before the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel's war with the Arab countries did not last more than five or six days. Now, no matter how many wars have happened, Israel has to raise the white flag for peace. In the recent meeting of OIC, Iran demanded the Islamic countries to end relations with Israel. The old president of America does not go to the states of his country, but he reaches Israel immediately and the Muslim world is watching silently. If any country makes a plan against an Islamic state, we all Islamic countries should unite to raise their voices.