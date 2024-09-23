YouTube’s biggest star faces 54-page lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - Half a billion fans, a multi-million dollar personal fortune and a global business empire. It would take a lot to dethrone YouTube’s biggest influencer Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast. But a 54-page court document could be his toughest test yet. Five female contestants on upcoming Prime Video show Beast Games are launching legal action against his production company MrB2024 and Amazon in Los Angeles. Billed as the largest ever reality competition series, 1,000 contestants are set to compete for a $5m (£3.7m) prize when the show airs - or if it airs. The lawsuit has plunged the show into crisis. Among many redacted pages, the legal document includes allegations that they ‘particularly and collectively suffered” in an environment that “systematically fostered a culture of misogyny’. I flicked through the document, which includes suggestions that participants were “underfed and overtired”. Meals were provided “sporadically and sparsely” which “endangered the health and welfare” of the contestants, it is claimed. In one section where almost all of the claims are redacted from public view, it says the defendants “created, permitted to exist, and fostered a culture and pattern and practice of harassment including in the form of a hostile work environment”.

Back in August, the New York Times spoke to more than a dozen of the (yet unreleased) show’s participants, and reported there were “several hospitalisations” on the set, with one person telling the paper they had gone over 20 hours without being fed.

Contestants also alleged they had not received their medication on time. The BBC has approached MrBeast and Amazon - he has not yet publicly commented. MrBeast is no stranger to controversy this year and has managed to come out unscathed each time. In July, the 26-year-old American said he had hired investigators after his former co-host Ava Kris Tyson was accused of grooming a teenager. Ava denied the allegations, but has apologised for “past behaviour” which was “not acceptable”. MrBeast said he was “disgusted” by the “serious allegations”. Later, further allegations about business practices surfaced on an anonymous YouTube channel, claiming to be a former employee. The BBC has not been able to independently verify the claims or this person’s identity. Some of his philanthropic efforts - such as building wells in Africa, and paying for surgery for people with reduced sight and hearing - have drawn criticisms around exploitation. “Deaf people like me deserve better than MrBeast’s latest piece of inspiration porn,” one person told the Independent last year.

But his empire continues to grow. The day before the lawsuit emerged on Wednesday, he revealed a team-up with fellow famous faces KSI and Logan Paul - a new food line designed to challenge Lunchables.