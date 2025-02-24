Wasim Akram slams PCB and selectors after Pakistan’s defeat to India in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan pace legend has strongly criticized the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the selectors following the team’s six-wicket loss to India in the clash in Dubai on Sunday.

During a recent television appearance, Akram called for sweeping changes in the squad, urging selectors to drop underperforming senior players and invest in young, fearless cricketers. The former captain expressed frustration over the team’s inability to meet expectations, stating that Pakistan’s white-ball struggles have persisted for years.

“Enough is enough. We are losing in white-ball cricket with these players for a couple of years now. It’s time to take a bold step,” Akram remarked, backing fellow former pacer Waqar Younis’ suggestion to introduce fresh talent even if it means short-term losses.

Akram also highlighted Pakistan’s poor bowling performances, revealing that the team’s bowlers have taken only 24 wickets in their last five games at an average of 60. Shockingly, among the 14 teams that have played ODI cricket this year, including Oman and the USA, Pakistan has the second-worst bowling average.

“We have tried everything. In the last five games, all Pakistani bowlers combined have taken just 24 wickets at an average of 60,” he noted.

The 58-year-old also revealed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had advised selectors to reassess the squad before the tournament, but they chose to persist with the same underperforming players.

“Even the chairman told them to make changes if needed, but after a one-hour meeting, they stuck with the same squad,” Akram said, questioning the decision-making process.

He also held Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, accountable for failing to assess conditions and select the right players.

“The captain is responsible. If he doesn’t know which match-winners he needs in his conditions, it’s embarrassing,” Akram said.

He further lamented the dwindling support from Pakistani fans, stating that many started leaving the stadium early due to the team’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is on the brink of elimination from the tournament following consecutive defeats to New Zealand and India. If New Zealand wins their second match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, both Pakistan and Bangladesh will be knocked out, while India and the Blackcaps will secure semi-final berths.