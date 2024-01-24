Ghani Glass beat SBP, Kamran Ghulam ton puts SNGPL in driving seat

KARACHI - The third day of the last round of Presi­dent’s Trophy Grade-I 2023-24 saw Ghani Glass winning a close game against SBP.

Ghani Glass’ spinner Mohammad Rameez Jnr spun a web on his way to bagging a match haul of ten wickets while also becoming the leading wicket-tak­er of the tournament. SNGPL had a good day with the bat and will look to wrap the game on day four, requiring nine wickets to win against HEC. SNGPL’s Kamran Ghulam struck a brilliant hundred to give his team an edge over HEC.

Ghani Glass beat SBP by two wickets in a thrilling contest that ended on day three. SBP resumed their in­nings with overnight score of 139-2 and im­mediately found them­selves amidst a batting collapse. Umar Amin (104, 125b, 14x4s, 1x6) notched his 30th first-class hundred after adding 18 more runs to his overnight score. Salman Ali Agha (14) was dismissed by M Rameez Jnr, who claimed his fifth first-class five-wicket haul.

M Irfan Khan and M Mohsin bagged ducks while wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan too returned for a paltry score of four runs. Ka­shif Bhatti and M Ab­bas were dismissed for ducks as well as Ghani Glass bowlers bun­dled out SBP for 179. Rameez Jnr clinched 6-59, taking his match tally to 10 wickets.

In pursuit of 176-run target, Ghani Glass lost opener Shahbaz Ja­ved early while Azeem Ghumman (16) and Tayyab Tahir (17) put on a 26-run second-wicket partnership be­fore the latter was run out by Usman. Shan Masood struck 34 off 16 balls while Saad Nasim (29) and Saaed Ali’s 40 brought Ghani Glass inched close to the target. With two wickets in the bag, Ghulam Haider (14*) and Shoaib Akhtar (9*) took their team home. Afaq bagged three wickets while Kashif and Zahid got two.

HEC require 283 runs to win on the last day of the game as they finished 93-1 in 24 overs after stumps were drawn. Earlier in the day, SNGPL posted a target of 374 runs. SNGPL opening bat­ters, Azhar Ali (38) and Omair Bin Yousuf (82, 139b, 10x4s), put on an opening partner­ship of 76 runs. Abid Ali had to depart from the middle after being retired hurt.

Kamran Ghulam scored 104 runs in his 140-ball stay on the crease, hitting nine boundaries and four sixes. Saud Shakeel (49) did well to keep the scoreboard ticking but missed his half-century by a single run. Skipper Asad Shafiq hit a brisk 42 off 40. Mubasir Khan (3*) and Mir Hamza (13*) were on the crease when SNGPL declared their innings on 351-5. Asif Ali Chandio bagged two wickets.