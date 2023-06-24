Mikaeel Makes History: Clinches Back-to-Back ATF Championships in U14 and U16 Singles in Japan

Mikaeel Ali Baig has achieved back-to-back championships in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) in Japan. Last week, he clinched the U14 title, and now he has followed up that success by becoming the U16 singles champion in Japan.

Mikaeel’s mother Ayesha Ali Baig, while talking to The Nation from Japan, said that Mikaeel's impressive performance in both age categories showcases his talent and potential for a promising future in the sport. This year alone Mikaeel clinched six National Championships in various age categories. He followed that with singles and doubles championships in ATF U14 in Tajikistan. Next, he won three consecutive championships in Florida. And right after that he won two consecutive singles championships in Japan.

As the youngest player in the tournament, Mikaeel faced numerous challenges in the draw. Each round posed a formidable opponent, yet Mikaeel showcased his resilience and emerged victorious. The first round proved to be an intense battle against a 15-year-old Japanese player. Despite a tough start, Mikaeel fought back and eventually won the match with a thrilling 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

His journey continued with each match presenting its own set of obstacles. In the quarterfinals, Mikaeel dominated the first set 6-0, but encountered resistance in the second set, resulting in a loss of 3-6. Undeterred, he rallied and triumphed in the decisive third set with a 6-3 finish, securing his spot in the semifinals.

In the semifinal round, Mikaeel displayed unwavering determination, securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory to advance to the finals. There, he faced Yuki Wanajo, one of Japan's top under 16 players, who had yet to drop a single set in the tournament. Despite facing a formidable opponent, Mikaeel's strong game prevailed, earning him a 6-2 victory in the first set.

The second set proved to be a fierce battle, with both players fighting for every point. Mikaeel found himself leading 6-5 and holding two match point opportunities, but Yuki exhibited incredible resilience, saving the match points and leveling the set at 6-6. The match reached its climax with a tie-breaker. At 5-5 in the tie-break, all eyes were on the players as they vied for victory. Displaying his aggressive style, Mikaeel won two consecutive points and secured the tie-breaker with a score of 7-5.

Reflecting on his achievement, Mikaeel humbly acknowledged the arduous nature of the tournament and the formidable opponents he faced. His approach, inspired by his favorite player Novak Djokovic, focused on a point-by-point mentality and not getting ahead of himself. Mikaeel attributed his success to a meticulously crafted training plan by his father, which enhanced his physical and mental fitness.

Mikaeel hopes he gets more support and recognition from within Pakistan, as he remains focused on his goal to play in the Pakistan Junior Davis Cup team, and a desire to earn even more laurels globally to promote Pakistan.