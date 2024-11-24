32 shot dead as violence flares up in KP’s Kurram

Hundreds flee deadly clashes between tribal groups. KP minister rejects reports of gun attack on helicopter in Parachinar. Spokesman says KP govt delegation holds constructive discussions for peace.

PESHAWAR - At least 32 people have been during ongoing armed clashes between tribal groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district over the past 24 hours, police and local administration officials said on Saturday.

More than 20 others sustained injuries during the fierce armed clashes between the rival tribes that took place in densely populated Bagan and Alizai areas of Lower Kurram. The fresh violence came two days after gunmen opened fire on two separate convoys travelling with police escort in Kurram, killing 45 people.

At least 75 people have been killed over the past three days in the ongoing gun battles between different tribes, according to police. Following the fresh clashes, around 300 families left their homes and shifted to safe places, according to media reports.

“Approximately 300 families have relocated to Hangu and Peshawar since this morning in search of safety,” a senior official told a wire service, adding that more families were preparing to leave the violence-hit district. It is pertinent to mention here that tribal and family feuds are common in the area.

Last month, at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a clash in Kurram. Previous clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a ceasefire.

Several hundred people staged protest demonstration against the violence on Friday in Lahore and Karachi. In Parachinar, the main town of Kurram district, thousands participated in a sit-in, while hundreds attended the funerals of the victims of Thursday’s attack. The latest violence drew condemnation from officials and human rights groups.

The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) urged authorities this month to pay “urgent attention” to the “alarming frequency of clashes” in the region, warning that the situation has escalated to “the proportions of a humanitarian crisis.”

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, a high level delegation of the government reached here and held constructive discussion for defusing the prevailing situation and lasting peace in the areas. In an official statement issued here Saturday, Provincial Advisor for Information Muhammad Ali Saif revealed that the delegation held detailed meetings with community leaders of a group, resulting in constructive discussions aimed at resolving the problems.

“In the next phase, we will engage with the other group leaders to further the peace process,” he added.

Saif emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the issues amicably, adding that the government delegation was holding Jirgas with local elders to defuse tensions and ensure peace.

Highlighting the government’s priority, he stated, “Our foremost objective is to achieve a ceasefire between both parties and establish lasting peace in the area. The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to resolve all issues through dialogue.” The visit was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring stability to Kurram district amid escalating tensions, with hopes for positive outcomes through continued negotiations, he noted.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam on Saturday dismissed the media reports regarding an attack on the provincial government’s helicopter in Parachinar. “No incident of firing at helicopter took place and entire delegation is completely safe,” Aftab Alam told a private news channel.

Earlier, it was reported that a helicopter carrying a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government delegation from Peshawar to Kurram district reportedly came under attack in Parachinar. The helicopter landed safely after the firing incident while all delegation members remained unhurt.

The sources said that the delegation — headed by KP Law Minister Aftab Alam — was tasked by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit Kurram district following deadly gun attack on a convoy of vehicles which left 44 dead and scores wounded.

Other members of the delegation include KP Chief Secretary Aslam Chaudhry, Kohat Division commissioner, Kohat Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and others, they added