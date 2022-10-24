Share:

Actress and model Sophia Mirza (whose real name if Khushbakht Mirza) has obtained protective bail from the Lahore High Court after the Islamabad Police registered a case against model her, her friend and former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials others on the request of businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

At the Police Station Secretariat in Islamabad, Norwegian origin Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has registered a case (465/22) alleging that Miss Sophia Mirza, Mirza Shahzad and senior FIA officers including Sanaullah Abbasi conspired to create a fabricated story against him by misusing authority and using undue influence in order to get him internationally sanctioned in a private family dispute between Sophia Mirza and her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor.

A day after the FIR was registered in Islamabad Police Station, Sophia Mirza arrived at the Lahore High Court early in the morning to get the protective bail against her possible arrest by the police. News has been circulating that Sophia Mirza will be arrested for leading the group alongwith Shahzad Group and Sanaullah Abbasi for the registration of fake cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor, using the public money.

Justice Muhamamd Waheed Khan heard the case at the LHC and approved the protective bail while directing the actress to contact the relevant court before the end of this month. Sophia Mirza pleased to the court that she may be arrested therefore she should be given the bail.

Mr. Umar Farooq Zahoor has engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq who said that there is overwhelming evidence against the accused persons and conviction is possible through efficacious and robust prosecution of this matter. Mian Ali Ashfaq stated that Islamabad Police should make every effort to bring Shahzad Akbar into the fold of inquiry and prosecution of this matter, including arrest through Interpol if he disregards or does not comply with the notices issued by Islamabad Police in due course.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has stated in the application that both Sophia Mirza (also known as Sofia Mirza and Khushbakhat Mirza) and Shahzad Akbar conspired against him and intentionally misled former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet by not disclosing to the federal cabinet that he was Ambassador at Large of Liberia for Middle East and South East Asia including Pakistan and that criminal prosecution was not possible for a diplomat in a family dispute. Umar Farooq Zahoor has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last two decades as ambassador at large for the republic of Liberia since 2019 for the middle east and south east and Pakistan region.

Umar Farooq Zahoor has also accused two senior officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of being part of the conspiracy against him who are accused of preparing a false report on Mr Zahoor linking him with criminal actions and an underworld gang.

The application says: “That Shehzad Akbar, Sofia Mirza and Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA) with criminal intent and consultation with each other got registered FIR No. 36/20 and 40/20 in FIA CCC Lahore and Shehzad Akbar and Sanaullah Abbasi with criminal intent by misusing their position and authority pressurized the investigation officers of the case especially Mr. Umaid Butt, Deputy Director AHTC, Syed Ali Mardan Shah Inspector FIA ACC, Habib Ur Rehman Inspector FIA/AHTC, Hina Khan IP/SHO Banking Crime, Beenish Rehman SI/SHO Anti-Corruption, Uzma Ashiq SI/SHO Corporate Crime to prepare a forged and fabricated warrant of arrest of the applicant so the enable them to get Red warrant from Interpol. They further prepared a fake warrant of arrest and order of court after consultation with each other with criminal intent and prepared another fake Non bailable warrant of arrest.”

His application to the police station says that the accused “prepared false, fabricated and forged documents in the name of Honorable court and the Honorable Judge and used the same as original one and on the instructions and will of Sanaullah Abbasi (EX DG FIA ) to mislead the Honorable Supreme Court a fake, false and fabricated report dated 12-01-2022 was prepared.

“The applicant filed an application in the court of Ghulam Murtaza Wirk learned Judicial Magistrate Section 30 Lahore for summoning of record of the case and to get attested copies of the case record, the Honourable court summoned the challan as well as the record , the accused persons submitted 1 page report dated 04-06-2022 and did not mention a word about the case rather narrated another fake and fabricated story, upon which the court held vide detailed order dated 04-06-2022 that neither any non bailable warrant of arrest have been issued from court nor any report u/s 173 crpc has been submitted by the FIA which proves the fabrication of non bailable warrants of arrest prepared by the above named accused persons.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor requested to the police station to register a case against the accused persons for preparing fake and fabricated documents by” forging the signature and stamp of Honorable Judge, using forged documents as original one, deliberately preparing a fabricated report with criminal intent on the basis of forged documents for Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and misusing the authority with criminal intent by breaching the trust of public office which was entrusted to them and above name accused persons be prosecuted for justice and fair play”.

The FIA Lahore branch registered cases of money-laundering and corruption against Mr Zahoor on the request of his former wife Sophia Mirza in March 2020 to get him on the Interpol database. The cases, registered with false accusations, were aimed at helping Sophia Mirza who has been involved in a long custody battle with Mr Zahoor over the couple’s twin daughters. Zainab and Zunierah, both aged 15, have been living with their father in Dubai since they were born.

Recently, the FIA confirmed that it had written to Interpol that Mr Zahoor was no longer a person of interest for the agency and no longer on the Exit Control List (ECL). Following that, the Interpol announced last week that it had removed his name from the Interpol Red Notice List.