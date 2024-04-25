Islamabad chief commissioner removed, Randhawa likely to replace him

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has removed Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Capt Anwarul Haq.

Sources said Muhammad Ali Randhawa was likely to be appointed Islamabad chief commissioner after the removal of Anwarul Haq.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa is a grade 20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

A letter has been written to the Establishment Division secretary by Ministry of Interior's section officer (admin) Ghulam Murtaza.

The letter states that the Ministry of Interior required the services of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who at present is working as Lahore commissioner under the Punjab government, as chief commissioner in Islamabad or CDA.

So Randhawa's services should be entrusted to the Ministry of Interior, the letter said.