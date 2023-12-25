First ever digital census of Pakistan to help improve policy planning

PESHAWAR - The first-ever digital census of Paki­stan completed in 2023 is not only a remarkable feat in the technologi­cal world but is also a big source for proper development planning and evidence-based decision-making through the provision of reliable data.

“The new census has touched al­most all the sectors and provides com­prehensive data which can help poli­cymakers in proper planning based on data-supported evidence,” observed Chief Statistician, Dr Naeem-ul-Zafar.

Talking to APP at a Data Users and Producers Dialogue workshop or­ganised by the United Nations Pop­ulation Fund (UNFPA) and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in Pesha­war, Dr Naeem-ul-Zafar said for the first time in the history of the coun­try, data for the development of frame for the economic census was also integrated with the housing and population census.

The exercise of integrating the eco­nomic census with the housing and population census has saved around Rs7 billion, Naeem disclosed. He said the gigantic exercise is the first ever in the South Asia region and will be fol­lowed by neighbouring countries in coming years.

About the details of the 2023 census, Dr Naeem said that would be uploaded online in January of 2024 after which people can benefit from it by getting a lot of information on the required sec­tor. The digital census completed in a timeline of around 18 months also holds the distinction of first-ever un­controversial census, he claimed.

Member PBS, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is committed to providing accurate, reliable and accurate data for informed decision-making.

In this latest digital census, data of around 33 indicators are given by geo-tagging 40 million structures, he added. The information incorpo­rated in the digital census will help policymakers get all relevant infor­mation at the time of approval of PC-1 of any project.

The framework of the economic census has also been developed which would help a lot in improving the eco­nomic policies of the country. “Earlier result of population census took years to announce, but the 2023 census was announced soon after completion of numeration,” observed Muqadar Shah, Chief of UNFPA.

Muqadar Shah said in developed countries, people have an appetite for data and all policies are chalked based on data information. If we want proper development in Paki­stan, we also have to prepare data for every sector and in this connection, the new census will play a very ef­fective role. Data is a `goldmine’ and very shortly, without proper data, no new scheme would get approval for execution, Muqadar opined.

He appreciated the efforts made by PBS, Population, Education and oth­er departments in the successful com­pletion of the 2023 census which will be remembered in the history of the country as a big resource of data.