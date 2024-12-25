Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Construction of  tunnel at M-2 Salt Range on cards

December 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A plan has been finalized to build a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range location of the Motorway.

According to official sources from the National Highway Authority (NHA), the decision was finalized in a recent meeting presided over by the General Manager of NHA, Hafiz Tahir. The sources informed that a tunnel would be built at the Salt Range location, adding that four firms participated in the feasibility study.

The sources further stated that the matter is currently in the technical evaluation stage to select a consultant. The firm offering the lowest bid in the auction process will submit the feasibility study along with the design. The plan to construct a tunnel at the M-2 Salt Range has been finalized after several meetings aimed at addressing the rising number of accidents in the area.

Earlier, the issue of accidents at the Salt Range site had been raised by various parties. Following these suggestions, the matter was brought to the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee, which recommended the construction of a tunnel.

It is worth mentioning that the 10-kilometer stretch through the Kallar Kahar Salt Range, once admired for its stunning landscape, has sadly become infamous for frequent accidents. Since the motorway’s opening, this stretch has claimed many lives. The most dangerous aspect of the Salt Range is its steep inclines and sharp turns, which often cause frequent accidents.

