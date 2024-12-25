The dismemberment of Pakistan on December 16, 1971, remains one of the most painful episodes in our chequered history—a tragedy that tore apart our identity, shattered our dreams, and exposed the deep fault lines within our nation.

Very few people remember and mourn this painful episode. Every year, December 16, with its bitter chill and serene calm, comes and goes unwept and unmourned. No light is shed on the sordid events culminating in an ignominious fall. No feathers are unruffled. No tears are shed. Better yet, the day deserves to be declared a national day of mourning, recalling the great days of our unification and the painful breakaway of a part of our body.

Our rulers, never tired of the rhetoric of singing the songs of their merits and delivery, seldom find time to reflect on our painful past or apprise us—especially the younger generation—how our follies led to the dismemberment of one of the largest Muslim countries and the lessons learnt from this great tragedy.

Nothing changes in Pakistan. We continue on the same path and pattern. Our rulers persist in holding the reins of power at all costs, muzzling voices of dissent, hounding political adversaries, trampling human rights, denying people their due rights, imposing the will of a few powerful individuals over the majority, and destroying institutions for their ulterior motives. Perhaps this is the only lesson each of our successive rulers seems to have learnt from the Dhaka debacle.

Much to our astonishment, our children remain ignorant of the fact that, before December 16, 1971, Pakistan comprised two wings: East Pakistan and what is now West Pakistan. East Pakistan was home to the majority of the population, yet its people faced systemic discrimination, political marginalization, and economic exploitation. The denial of their basic rights and the repeated breaches of democratic principles created an environment ripe for resentment and frustration, inviting foreign interference.

Regrettably, our education system fails to teach this critical chapter of our history. Most of the students I interviewed in grades 10 and 12 on December 16 showed little or almost no knowledge of a unified Pakistan or the grievances that culminated in the birth of a new nation—Bangladesh. This ignorance robs our younger generation of the opportunity to learn from history and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Pakistan was won through the ballot and unparalleled struggle and immense sacrifices under the dynamic leadership of a lean but strong, committed, and resolute visionary leader: Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His dream was of a democratic, egalitarian state offering equal opportunities to all its citizens. However, his ideals were shunted into oblivion, and his vision was betrayed. His principles were ridiculed and made a mockery of rather than followed in spirit.

The chaos, corruption, mayhem, and political instability that define Pakistan today are a mockery of Quaid-e-Azam’s lofty dreams and aspirations. Were he to witness the present-day state of the nation, he would undoubtedly have fainted, fallen, and been heartbroken. It is both painful and shocking that the freedom won through the untold sacrifices of Bengalis and the present-day people of Pakistan was squandered in less than 25 years, culminating in the humiliating fall in 1971.

The refusal to transfer power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League after their resounding victory in the 1970 elections was a fatal blow to democracy. Instead of addressing the legitimate grievances of the Bengali people, the state resorted to coercion and military action. India, seizing the opportunity presented by our internal divisions, exploited the situation, leading to the Dhaka debacle. The indigenous movement for rights in East Pakistan was brutally suppressed, while the lack of political foresight and unity among West Pakistan’s leadership only deepened the crisis. Leaders like General Yahya Khan and Lieutenant General A.A. Khan Niazi should have been held accountable for the humiliating surrender and loss of territory, yet justice was never served.

After the Dhaka debacle, we have consistently witnessed the erosion of civilian authority and the destabilization of democratic institutions. The two martial laws in 1977 and 1999, especially that of dictator General Zia-ul-Haq, wreaked colossal havoc and damaged our institutions and society beyond repair. His brutal regime promoted extremism and ethnic tendencies, leaving scars and effects that are still visible today. The repressive martial law periods pushed us back badly, damaging the people’s power and derailing the road to progress and the dream of an egalitarian and inclusive Pakistan.

Even at 77 years of age, we have little to boast of. A shocking 40.5% of our population lives below the poverty line. Massive unemployment, crime and drug stalks our streets.28 millions of our children are out of school. Every fourth child is deprived of the light of education, making us global leaders in the race to have the most out-of-school children. India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Taiwan are far ahead of us in literacy rates and the percentage of children enrolled in schools. Political instability, economic stagnation, and growing social unrest may intensify, if urgent and meaningful reforms are not undertaken.

The scars and wounds of 1971 are too deep and indelible, but ignoring them serves no purpose. The Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report, which documented the failures and atrocities of that time, must be made public. The younger generation has a right to know the truth about the tragic dismemberment of our country. Only by confronting our history can we draw the lessons needed to ensure that such colossal mistakes are never repeated. Our children must be taught unbiased history and apprised that Pakistan was once two wings, united but unequal, and that our own follies—not just Indian interference—led to the separation. Acknowledging these bitter truths can strengthen our resolve to build a better future.

To honor the sacrifices that led to Pakistan’s creation and to make the remaining Pakistan stronger, we must pledge to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, promote tolerance, good governance, and transparency, foster unity by ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, eradicate corruption, and empower the people through the ballot. Education, healthcare, judicial reforms, climate issues, and infrastructure must be prioritized for a secure, just, and prosperous Pakistan.

The enduring pain of 1971 may never fade, but we can ensure that its lessons guide us toward building a resilient, united, and just Pakistan—a nation that is a force to be reckoned with.

Qamer Soomro

The writer is a freelance columnist from Sindh.