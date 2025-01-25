Karo Kari attacks surge in Sindh as 5 women among 8 gunned down in past 36 hours

SUKKUR - In a disturbing surge in violence driven by obsolete traditions, honour killing has claimed the lives of eight people, including five women, in the past 36 hours across four districts of Sindh. Every year, hundreds of women in Pakistan become victims of such killings, mostly carried out by close relatives, claiming to be defending their family’s honour, often in deeply conservative rural societies. However, such violent incidents are now also common in urban centres across the country. According to reports, an accused, Bhoral Chachar, gunned down his daughter-in-law (son’s wife), Razia, and her alleged lover, Majid Chachar in Village Qabil Chachar near Obaro in District Ghotki.

The alleged shooter, who surrendered himself to the police with the murder weapon, confessed to the crime, stating that upon finding his daughter-in-law in a compromising position with an unknown man, he shot both on the spot. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another such incident reported from Bungul Dero, Larkana, an accused shot dead a youth, Riaz Brohi, and later killed his own wife, Samina Brohi, in Nazar Muhalla, Larkana, before fleeing.

Police shifted the bodies to a hospital and stated that the deceased, Riaz Brohi, had recently returned from Dubai and that efforts were underway to arrest the alleged killer. Such killings are often carried out over perceived offences such as elopement, fraternisation with men outside marriage or other infractions of religious and cultural values on female modesty, despite campaigns by rights groups and tighter laws.

Moreover, a man named Sultan Chandio in Village Taj Muhammad Chandio near Kubbo Saeedkhan in District Qambar-Shahdadkot fired shots, killing his sister-in-law, Rukhsana Chandio, and her alleged paramour, Bakhat Janwari, before escaping the crime scene. Similarly, in Pir Jalil near Humayoun Police Station in Shikarpur, an accused, Zamir Maarfani, shot dead his wife, Khanzadi, over and fled the scene. Police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

In Deh-13, Sanjoro, a suspect, Muhammad Umar Buggti, gunned down his wife, Azima, over alleged adultery before staging a getaway. Police have arrested two suspects after registering an FIR against the alleged shooter and his two brothers.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), honour killings remained a grave concern in 2024, with Sindh and Punjab recording notably high numbers.

Between January and November, 346 individuals across the country became the victims of such heinous acts of violence.