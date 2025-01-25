Urdu translation of novel ‘Blank Gaze’ by Portugal’s José Luís Peixoto launched

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Academy of Letters yesterday launched the Urdu translation of Portuguese author José Luís Peixoto’s novel Nenhum Olhar (Blank Gaze).

Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Frederico Silva participated in the event. The acclaimed novel, now beautifully rendered in Urdu as Viran Nazar by the renowned Pakistani author Muhammad Atif Alam, is a testament to the power of literature to bridge cultures and foster mutual understanding between nations, bringing the literary treasures of Portugal closer to Urdu-speaking readers.

The translation has been done by the initiative of Pakistan Academy of Letters through their distinguished Chairperson, Najeeba Arif and the Director General, Mr Sultan Nasir.

It is a follow up of the 2024 interaction sessions held between the Embassy of Portugal, the author José Luís Peixoto and the Pakistan Academy of Letters in Islamabad. This translation is adding to other literary works translated from Portuguese into Urdu, including literary masterpieces by Portuguese authors such as José Saramago and Fernando Pessoa. José Luís Peixoto is one of Portugal’s most prominent contemporary writers, known for his evocative literary work and profound exploration of human emotions and relationships through novels, poetry, musical lyrics, and short stories.

His debut novel, Nenhum Olhar (Blank Gaze), won the prestigious José Saramago Literary Prize in 2001, earning international acclaim. His works have been translated into more than 30 languages, captivating readers worldwide.