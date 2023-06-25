Sunday, June 25, 2023
Rain lashes parts of country

11:27 PM | June 25, 2023
Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed different parts of the country including the provincial capital on Sunday.

Downpour in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital. Rain also disrupted electricity supply in Lahore as many feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) tripped.

Rain was also reported in other parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shakargarh, Jhelum, Gujrat and Narowal.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to reduce the current extreme heatwave.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that according to the advisory of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains are predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30.

Senator Rehman said that strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 25 and 30.

People face 10 hours load shedding as shortfall surges to 6598 MW

