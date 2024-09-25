Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Constable murders colleague in Harbanspura

Constable murders colleague in Harbanspura
Web Desk
4:44 PM | September 25, 2024
Regional, Lahore

A constable fatally shot his colleague, a lady constable, in Harbanspura, according to a report. The victim, identified as Soman from Shahdra, was on leave at the time of the incident. The accused, Constable Muhammad Farooq, shot her in the head three times before fleeing the scene.

Cantt SP Shafiq Owais, along with a police contingent, arrived at the crime scene to initiate an investigation. The body of the deceased was moved to a hospital for an autopsy.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the murder and directed an immediate search for the fleeing suspect using CCTV footage. A police team, led by Baghbanpura SDPO, has been formed to apprehend the accused and deliver justice to the victim's family.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024