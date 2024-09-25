Constable murders colleague in Harbanspura

A constable fatally shot his colleague, a lady constable, in Harbanspura, according to a report. The victim, identified as Soman from Shahdra, was on leave at the time of the incident. The accused, Constable Muhammad Farooq, shot her in the head three times before fleeing the scene.

Cantt SP Shafiq Owais, along with a police contingent, arrived at the crime scene to initiate an investigation. The body of the deceased was moved to a hospital for an autopsy.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the murder and directed an immediate search for the fleeing suspect using CCTV footage. A police team, led by Baghbanpura SDPO, has been formed to apprehend the accused and deliver justice to the victim's family.