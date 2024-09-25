Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lady Constable killed in Harbanspura firing incident

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A 26-year old lady constable was killed in a firing incident that took place in Harbancepura area of Lahore, TV channels quoting police reported on Tuesday. According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire in Harbancepura area and killed a lady constable. The ill-fated young lady identified as Saman was working in a police department. The police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab has taken notice of the incident and ordered the police officials to investigate the matter and submit report as soon as it possible.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024