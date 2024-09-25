SHC issues show cause notice to HW&SBC MD for absence

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued show cause notice to Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) Zahid Khemtio due to his persistent non-appearance during the court hearings of a case pertaining to his department. According to details, Director General (DG) Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Pervez Baloch, Secretary HDA Nadeem Khan and other officials appeared before Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday in a petition filed by pensioners and their families.

The bench inquired from the officials the reason behind consecutive absence of Khemtio but they could not satisfy the court with an answer. The court while issuing show cause notice to the MD fixed the next hearing for October 1. As many as 29 pensioners and their families had pleaded before the court to order the HDA to release their pensions along with arrears. They apprised the court that the payment of the pensions was stopped in September, 2023, a claim which was not challenged by the HDA.

The petitioners including Muhammad Younus Memon, Kafeel Ahmed, Masood Ahmed Jumani, Muhammad Iqbal Memon and other retired officers complained that before completely stopping release of their pensions, they faced delays of 2 to 3 months in the payment of pensions.