KARACHI-The Sindh government will provide markup subsidy on loans provided to women owned small and medium enterprises for promotion of economic and business activities particularly in rural areas.

An agreement was inked here on Friday between Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) under which mark up subsidy would be provided on loans disbursed to women entrepreneurs by FWBL through SEDF.

Chief Executive Officer SEDF Khizr Parvez and President and Chief Executive Officer of FWBL Farrukh Iqbal Khan signed the agreement in presence of Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Secretary Investment Sindh Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, officers of SEDF and First Women Bank Limited were also present on this occasion.

SACM while addressing the ceremony said that government of Sindh had chalked out an effective program of women empowerment and subsidised credit facility on bank loans was being provided to women entrepreneurs.

Qasim Naveed said that the government was focusing on strengthening the economy especially the rural and agricultural economy and promoting economic and business activities through promotion of small and medium enterprises.

Sindh government has taken steps to facilitate small and medium businesses entities through establishment of SEDF, he said, adding that the agreement would provide substantial support to small and medium businesses, especially women associated with the rural economy.