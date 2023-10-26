Saturday, October 28, 2023
Kazakhstan one of major markets for citrus exports

October 26, 2023
KARACHI-Citrus has a major share in Pakistan’s fruit export. For the first time in history, country is expecting 2.4 million ton bumper crop in the current season. It is expected that Pakistan will achieve a record $ 200 million target of citrus export. PHDEC has conducted a series of webinars on citrus products, and based on feedback from growers, PHDEC and Agro wing of TDAP has planned a series of marketing activities in traditional and new markets. Kazakhstan is one of the major markets for citrus exports having a share of 6% and value of 9 million USD. It is a growing market for the citrus sector of Pakistan.
Keeping in view the above, PHDEC and TDAP organized a second session with Pakistan Trade Mission Almaty Kazakhstan on 25th October, 2023. Renowned exporters from Sargodha region including Shoaib Basra, M Riaz, M Irfan, Kashif Sultan, Ahmed Shehzad and other esteemed members of PFVA and SCCI participated in the session,. The session started with welcoming remarks by Athar Khokhar, CEO PHDEC &, DG A&F TDAP. Then, Muhammad Farooque, Trade & Investment Councillor, Almaty Kazakhstan shared the presentation and offered all possible support in the matchmaking of Pakistani exporters with Kazakh counterparts.

