Punjab launches women-exclusive “pink buses” in Lahore

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar has announced the launch of the “Pink Bus” service, exclusively designated for women in Lahore, aimed at enhancing safe and convenient public transportation for female commuters. During his address to the Punjab Assembly, the minister highlighted that this initiative will cover 16 key routes across the city, with one to two buses assigned to each route.

Bilal Akbar revealed that a total of 300 buses will be operational under this project, ensuring a reliable transportation system for women. He emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an inclusive and secure commuting environment.

Additionally, the transport minister shared plans to expand the province's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system to other major cities, including Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan. He expressed the intent to deploy around 5,000 to 6,000 buses to each divisional headquarter, further enhancing public transport infrastructure across Punjab.

Double-Decker Hybrid Buses for Tourism Promotion

Earlier, on September 28, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated five new hybrid double-decker buses in Lahore, aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism within the province. These buses operate on various routes in the city, starting from Gaddafi Stadium, connecting passengers to key tourist sites.

The government also plans to expand this service beyond Lahore, with plans to add one double-decker bus each in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi, and extend the service to Multan and Faisalabad. The initiative is expected to boost tourism while reducing environmental impact through hybrid technology.

This dual approach of enhancing public transport and promoting tourism reflects Punjab’s vision of a modern, inclusive, and eco-friendly transport network.