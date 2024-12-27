Friday, December 27, 2024
Governor pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto’s legacy

Monitoring Report
December 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday, expressed that the memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people. His statement came on the eve of the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.  

“On December 27th, we are reminded of the martyrdom of a great leader who sacrificed her life, leaving a beacon of light for the people of Pakistan,” he said. Governor Kundi emphasized that her sacrifice continues to inspire and guide the nation, symbolizing a love for the country that transcends everything.  

He noted that December 27th marks a tragic chapter in Pakistan’s history when Benazir Bhutto, with her blood, tried to write the country’s destiny. Her dream, struggle, and determination continue to empower the nation to move forward, he added, pledging to follow her path to give Pakistan the position it deserves.  

Governor Kundi remarked that the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was not just the loss of an individual but an integral part of Pakistan’s destiny. He emphasized that her fearless leadership and passion for the country remain a source of inspiration, and her legacy lives on in the hearts of the people.  

He concluded by reaffirming the commitment to fulfill Benazir Bhutto’s dreams, emphasizing that her struggle and sacrifice will never be forgotten. “We bow our heads in her memory and pledge to never forget her love for Pakistan,” said Faisal Karim Kundi.

