Sardar Tanveer Ilyas granted bail in Travelling on Official Passport Case

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir and defected member of PTI, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been granted bail today by Judge Abbas Shah in a case regarding traveling on an official passport in a private capacity under Section 6 of the Passport Act 1974 at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Sarad Tanveer Ilyas Khan was granted 3 days of physical remand last week which was finished on Friday and he was sent on judicial remand by the Judge. The bail application was set for hearing on Saturday but because FIA couldn't bring the record on Saturday to the court, the hearing was adjourned till today.

Adv. Sadir Malik counsel of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas argued before the court that, the accused traveled to Saudi Arabia on 17-04-2024 and returned on 23-04-2024. The official passport was valid until May 10th, 2024, and after getting disqualified from the office of PM he was supposed to return the passport on 12-04-2024 so he had 30 days to return the passport.

Adv. Sabir Malik further argued that the accused already holds a valid Iqama of Saudi Arabia so an official passport wasn't even necessary for him to travel. He further argued that the passport has already been recovered from the accused by FIA, inquiry has been completed so the accused is no more required for further investigation.

Prosector FIA asked for further remand of the accused for investigation. Judge Abbas Shah granted bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on surety bonds of Rs. 100,000 because the alleged offense he has committed is not punishable by more than 3 years.