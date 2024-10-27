Police officer shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a sub-inspector namely Haider Ali Shah outside his home in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shehzad Town in Islamabad and killed him.

Soon after receiving information about the firing incident, police teams rushed to the crime scene and shifted the critically injured policeman to Polyclinic Hospital but he died on way to the hospital.

Police sources said that the deceased sub-inspector was performing his duties in Investigation Cell of Police Station Industrial Area and was conducting investigations into a number of murder cases. Police after registration of a case started investigation. CCTV footage showed that the assailants chased Haider Ali Shah on way to his residence in the Jhang Saidan area of Chak Shahzad. When Haider Ali Shah parked his car opposite his home the gunmen also arrived there in a white-coloured car and sprayed him with bullet. The CCTV footage also showed that the accused were firing directly on the sub-inspector. The funeral prayer of the valiant martyr, Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, was offered on Saturday at Police Lines Headquarters, with the utmost respect and honor.

A public relations officer told APP that the ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers from the Islamabad and Punjab police, the Frontier Constabulary, and a multitude of police officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies. He said the sacrifice of Haider Ali Shah, who lost his life, was commemorated with somber reverence. A vast gathering of police officers and law enforcement officials, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, offered their final respects during a touching funeral prayer, he said. The attendees expressed their deep condolences and offered Fatiha for the elevation of the martyr’s rank.

The funeral procession concluded with a heartfelt salute from the squad, while IGPs and senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s body. The body of the martyred personnel was then transported to his hometown with full official honors, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for his sacrifice.

IG Rizvi said the sacrifice of Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah joins the list of 64 other brave police officers from the Islamabad Police who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. Each of these courageous individuals exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the police force to safeguard the lives and property of the nation, a commitment that remains resolute regardless of the challenges faced, IG added. IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated that the spirit of valor and sacrifice demonstrated by Constable Abdul Hameed continues to inspire and remind us of the sacrifices made by all those who protect and serve.