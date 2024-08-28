Jay Shah elected independent Int’l Cricket Council Chairman

DUBAI - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary has been elected unopposed as the independent International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, the apex cricketing body confirmed Tuesday. According to a statement released by the ICC, Shah will assume the role on December 1, 2024. “Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024,” said ICC. For the unversed, was the sole candidate for the position after Greg Barclay, who hails from New Zealand, declined to seek a third tenure. Reacting to his election as Independent ICC Chairman, shared his goals to enhance the popularity of cricket globally. He further asserted that the return of the sport in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 would play a pivotal role for the growth. “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated. “I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.” “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”