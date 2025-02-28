Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Steel Town

A policeman was robbed at gunpoint while returning home after duty in Karachi’s Steel Town, as four armed criminals targeted him and his cousin near Sukhan River.

The victim, Saeed Ahmed, a cop deputed at Steel Town Police Station, was intercepted in the jurisdiction of Shah Latif Town, where the assailants stole their motorcycle and mobile phones before physically assaulting them.

According to the FIR registered at Shah Latif Police Station, the suspects had been looting other citizens in the area before confronting the officer. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits.

This incident highlights the growing lawlessness in Karachi, where even police personnel have fallen victim to armed robberies. In a similar case last year, criminals attacked and robbed patrolling policemen at M-9 Motorway in Malir, snatching their weapons and mobile phones.