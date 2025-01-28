Senate approves PECA and digital nation bills 2025 amid protests

The Senate on Tuesday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill 2025 and the Digital Nation Bill 2025, despite criticism from journalists, human rights organizations, and opposition parties.

The bills, presented by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, were passed after days of heated debate. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a coalition partner in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, supported the legislation, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators strongly opposed it.

PTI senators protested by gathering in front of Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir’s dais, raising slogans against the PECA bill and tearing its copies. Meanwhile, journalists staged a walkout from the Press Gallery to voice their disapproval.

The bills will now be sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent to become law.

Government stance

Rana Tanveer clarified that the PECA bill is intended to regulate digital and social media, not TV or print media. He emphasized the need to address fake news and online threats, arguing that the bill was nearly accepted by PTI’s Shibli Faraz during earlier discussions.

Opposition concerns

Shibli Faraz contended that while lawmaking is the prerogative of parliament, it should not be rushed. He suggested that the bill needed thorough debate to address concerns raised by journalists and opposition parties.

Provisions of the PECA Bill

The PECA Amendment Bill introduces the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), tasked with regulating online content and safeguarding digital rights. Key provisions include:

The authority to remove prohibited content and block obscene material.

New penalties for spreading false information, including up to three years in prison and a Rs2 million fine.

Establishing a Social Media Protection Tribunal to resolve cases within 90 days.

Creating a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency for cybercrime cases.

The legislation also includes measures to enhance digital literacy and enforce registration conditions for social media platforms operating in Pakistan.

Journalist and civil society objections

Journalist organizations raised concerns about certain clauses in the bill, which they deemed restrictive and counterproductive. They acknowledged the need to address fake news but argued that the proposed measures could stifle press freedom.

Despite these objections, the government remains committed to implementing the law, asserting that it will protect citizens and foster a safer digital environment.