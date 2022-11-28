Share:

A delegation led by State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday has left for Russia to discuss an agreement for the import of oil at cheap price.

The agreement for the import of oil at a cheap price will help Pakistan save dollars and tackle skyrocketing fuel prices.

The delegation led by Musadik Malik comprised of secretary petroleum Muhammad Mahmood and others will discuss cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the petroleum sector.

Furthermore, the construction work on the Pak-Stream Gas Line will also come under discussion.

Earlier, the National Assembly was informed that a high-power delegation would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil.

According to details, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed told the House in response to a question during Question Hour. “At present Russia has not offered to supply gas to Pakistan,” he said.

Hamid Hameed, however, added the government of Pakistan had written a letter to Russian authorities on the 11th of the last month, conveying interest to procure two to three cargoes of LNG for the month of December 2022 and January next year at discounted price and deferred payment facility.