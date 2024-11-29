FDE suspends saturday holiday in Islamabad educational institutions

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced on Friday that Saturday holidays will be suspended in Islamabad's educational institutions from November 30 to February 1, 2025.

A notification stated that all institutions under the FDE will observe Saturdays as working days to compensate for academic losses caused by frequent closures.

Although the notification did not explicitly reference the recent three-day PTI protest, the decision follows the closure of schools and colleges in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from November 24 to November 27 due to demonstrations in the federal capital.

The notification, issued to heads of Islamabad model schools and colleges, confirmed that all institutions would now operate six days a week, adhering to previously notified official timings.