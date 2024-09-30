“The Carnivore” restaurant launched in Karachi

KARACHI - After the resounding success of its branches in Is­lamabad, Lahore and Riyadh The Carnivore – Baked Meat Restaurant opened its doors here earlier on Sunday in a grand launch event. Among the notables spotted at the event were Consul Gen­eral Italy Danilo Giurdanel, Vice Consul General Kuwait Abdullah M. Almansour, Hon. Consul General Mo­rocco Ishtiaq Baig, Sheema Kermani, Ameena Saiyid, Seemi Pasha, Angie Marshal, Tapu Javeri, Asim Battal, Aziz Hasan, Shamyl Mooraj, Kamran Sani, Marzi, Munaf, Ahmed Godil, Javed Iqbal, Satish Anand, Jawed Khan, Nina Kashif, Obaid Sheikh, Rasikh Ismail, Sabira Tapal, Sajeeruddin, Hasan Rizvi, Maya Khan, Zubia Motiwala, Shuja Sami, Captain Aqeel, Asad Sidiqui, Usman Mazhar and Ahmed Chinoy. After a bustling red carpet, the guests were ushered to their seats where they were treat­ed to a high-end, sit-down dinner of their choice, and had the opportunity to relax and enjoy the elegant ambi­ence and scrumptious cui­sine served in record time.