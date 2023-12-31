Aisam, Aqeel clinch men’s doubles title in Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan clinched the men’s doubles title in the 8th Ser­ena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023, held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. The dynamic duo of Aisam and Aqeel delivered a stellar per­formance against Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil, securing the title with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory. In the boys U18 singles final, Ahmed Nael Qureshi emerged title winner against M Hamza Aasim, tri­umphing 6-3, 6-2. In the ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mah­boob Khan, who outmatched Amna Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-2, set the stage for a final show­down against Meheq Khokhar. Meanwhile, the boys U14 singles semifinals saw Abdul Basit defeating Ruhaab Faisal 6-1, 6-1, earning a spot in the final against Amir Mazari, who overcame Sameer Zaman 6-4, 6-2. In the men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan is set to face off against Muhammad Shoaib.