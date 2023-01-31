Share:

This relates to the infamous PMCJ fund for building the Diamer-Bhasha dam. The personalities who drummed about this initiative (at times overstepping their roles) are no longer there and details of the fund collected and used only adds to our national hall of shame. One wonders why all our banking channels (ATMs, Online & in-branch hoardings) continue to display requests for contributions to that fund. Even the NIT website displays this prominently. Shouldn’t we be saved from further embarrassment? JAWWAD ZAKI, Islamabad.